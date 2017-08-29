KIC Metaliks' AGM on September 21, 2017

We would like to inform you that the 30th Annual General Meeting 'the Meeting' of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 21st September, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at 'Rotary Sadan' (Shripati Singhania Hall), 94/2, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata – 700 020, West Bengal, India. The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company would accordingly be closed from 15th September, 2017 to 21st September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Meeting.The Company has fixed 14th September, 2017 as the relevant cut-off date to determine shareholders eligible to cast their votes by remote e-voting. The remote e-voting period will commence from Monday, 18th September, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. and would end on Wednesday, 20th September, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.Source : BSE