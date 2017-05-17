KIC Metaliks' board meeting on May 27, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Registered Office at 'Sir RNM House', 3B, Lal Bazar Street, 4th Floor, Room No. 2, Kolkata – 700 001 on Saturday, 27th May, 2017 to, inter alia, consider, approve and take on record : 1.Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed for all directors/ officers/ designated employees of the Company from 23rd May, 2017 to 27th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE