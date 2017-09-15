Sep 14, 2017 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Khyati Multimed's board meeting held on September 14, 2017.
With Reference to the Adjourned Board Meeting Company do here by Intimate the Rescheduled Board Meeting with reference to Ind As Applicability.
