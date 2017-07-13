Jul 13, 2017 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Khoobsurat's Q1 results on August 11, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 to consider Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the 1st quarter / three months ended on 30th June 2017 (Q-I) for the financial year ended on 31st March 2018.
The above information is provided in compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE
