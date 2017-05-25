May 25, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Khoday India's board meeting on May 27, 2017
In compliance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47(1) (a) of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations 2015, we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th May 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017.
In compliance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47(1) (a) of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations 2015, we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th May 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017.Source : BSE