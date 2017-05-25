Khoday India's board meeting on May 27, 2017

In compliance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47(1) (a) of SEBI (LO&DR) Regulations 2015, we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 27th May 2017 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017.Source : BSE