Khator Fibre's board meeting held on Septembe 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia to consider and approve the following:1. Approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.2. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE