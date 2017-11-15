Khandwala Securities - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 13, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following business:-1.Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2017.2.Took on record vacation of office by Mr. Kalpen Shukla as Director in the Company pursuant to disqualification suffered under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 with immediate effect. Accordingly, Mr. Kalpen Shukla ceased to be Director of the Company w.e.f November 13, 2017.3.Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee.Kindly take the same in your records.Source : BSE