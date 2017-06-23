App
Jun 23, 2017 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We wish to inform you that the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective Meeting held today i.e Friday, June 23, 2017.

Khandwala Sec: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors at their respective Meeting held today i.e Friday, June 23, 2017, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company, has recommended the appointment of M/s. Aniket Kulkarni & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 130521W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 3 (three) years commencing from the conclusion of the ensuing 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of 27th AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2020, in place of the existing Statutory Auditors, M/s. Udyen Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants.

The aforesaid change in auditors is in compliance with the mandatory rotation of the auditors pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under.

Source : BSE

