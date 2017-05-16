Khandelwal Ext's board meeting on May 26, 2017

It is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 26, 2017, inter alia,to consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window of the Company shall remain closed from May 19, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (both days inclusive) for dealing in Company's securities by Directors and designated employees/persons.Source : BSE