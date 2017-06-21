Jun 21, 2017 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Khaitan: Outcome of board meeting
Mr. Jajodia has been appointed as an Additional Independent Director of Khaitan (India) Limited and has vast and rich experience in the field of oil and gas for more than 3 decades.
Sub: Brief profile of Mr. Srawan Kumar Jajodia
