Jun 21, 2017 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khaitan: Outcome of board meeting

Mr. Jajodia has been appointed as an Additional Independent Director of Khaitan (India) Limited and has vast and rich experience in the field of oil and gas for more than 3 decades.

Khaitan: Outcome of board meeting
Sub: Brief profile of Mr. Srawan Kumar Jajodia

Mr. Jajodia has been appointed as an Additional Independent Director
of Khaitan (India) Limited and has vast and rich experience in the
field of oil and gas for more than 3 decades.

Thanking You
For Khaitan (India) Limited


Company Secretary
Source : BSE

