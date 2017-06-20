App
Jun 19, 2017 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khaitan: Outcome of board meeting

The Board meeting of Khaitan (India) which was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday 30th May, 2017.

Khaitan: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,

The Board meeting of Khaitan (India) Limited which was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday 30th May, 2017 was adjourned due to want of quorum, and subsequently the adjourned meeting was held on Monday 12th June, 2017 wherein the results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2017 was duly approved and taken on record.

Subsequent to the approval of the results by the Board, it was submitted to the Exchange. The delay in approval / submission of the result was due to adjournment of Board meeting which was inadvertent and beyond our control.

The company is going through severe financial crisis and is not in position to pay of the charges levied.

We humbly request you to kindly pardon and waive of the charges levied on us.

Thanking You
For Khaitan (India)Limited


Sulekha Dutta
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Source : BSE

