Khaitan Electricals: Outcome of board meeting

June 16, 2017Dear Sir,The Board meeting of Khaitan Electricals Limited which was originally scheduled to be held on Monday 29th May, 2017 was adjourned due to want of quorum, and subsequently the adjourned meeting was held on Friday 09th June, 2017 wherein the results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2017 was duly approved and taken on record.Subsequent to the approval of the results by the Board, it was submitted to the Exchange. The delay in approval / submission of the result was due to adjournment of Board meeting which was inadvertent and beyond our control.The company is going through severe financial crisis and is not in position to pay of the charges levied.We humbly request you to kindly pardon and waive of the charges levied on us.Thanking YouFor Khaitan Electricals LimitedAshok Kumar MishraCompany Secretary & Compliance OfficerSource : BSE