you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 05, 2017 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khaitan Elec: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the outcome of the Board Meeting originally scheduled to be held on 29.05.2017.

Khaitan Elec: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting originally scheduled to be held on 29.05.2017- Re-adjournment for want of Quorum
Reg: BSE Security Code: 504269, NSE Symbol: KHAITANELE
This is to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Section 174(4) of the Companies Act, 2013, the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s Khaitan Electricals Limited, which was originally scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at 1.30 P.M. at Everest House, 20th Floor, 46C, J.L. Nehru Road, Kolkata 700071 and adjourned for want of quorum, is re-adjourned for want of quorum due to non availability of majority of requisite Board members.
The re-adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will now be held on Friday 09th June, 2017 at 1.30 P.M. at Everest House, 20th Floor, 46C, J.L. Nehru Road, Kolkata 700071.
The Agenda of the meeting remains the same.
You may please take the above information on your records.
Source : BSE

