Khaitan Electricals' board meeting on May 29, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation,2015 we are to inform you that our Board of Directors will meet on Monday the 29th day of May, 2017 at our Corporate Office at ‘Everest House', 20th Floor, 46-C, J. L. Nehru Road, Kolkata - 700071.The Agenda inter alia includes: (i)To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter/ Financial Year ended 31st March 2017. (ii)To consider, approve and take on record the Profit & Loss Account, Balance Sheet, Directors Report, Corporate Governance Report, Auditors Report, Cash Flow Statement for the year 2016-17. (iii)To approve the publication of Audited Financial results for the year 2016-17 and last quarter ended 31st March 2017. (iv)(a)To fix date, time venue of Annual General Meeting. (b)To consider closure of Register of Members. (v)To consider the appointment of Non-Executive Independent Woman Director on the Board.Source : BSE