Sep 08, 2017 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khaitan Elec's AGM held on September 28, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, September 21, 2017 to Thursday the 28th September, 2017 and AGM for the year 2016-17 The Annual General Meeting is Scheduled to be held on Thursday, the September 28, 2017 at 10.30 A.M.

Khaitan Elec's AGM held on September 28, 2017
NOTICE is hereby given that the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday the 21st September, 2017 to Thursday the 28th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Annual General Meeting for the year 2016-17.

The Annual General Meeting is Scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 28th September, 2017 at 10.30 A.M at Plot No. 129, Sri Venkateshwara Co-op. Industrial Estate, IDA Bollaram, Jinnaram Mandal, Sangareddy Dist., Telangana State, Pin Code: 502 325
The remote e - voting period shall begin on Sunday, 24th September, 2017 (9.00 a.m.) and ends on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 (05.00 p.m.).

During this period Shareholders' of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date i.e. Thursday, 21st September, 2017, may cast their votes electronically.

This is for your information and records.
Source : BSE
