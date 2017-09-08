Khaitan's AGM held on September 26, 2017

REF: KIL/2017-18 September, 5 2017The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.BSE Ltd. (Bombay Stock Exchange).Dear Sir,Sub : Copy of Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 26th September, 2017Ref: BSE Security Code: 590068, NSE Symbol: KHAITANLTDPlease find enclosed herewith the notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 26th September, 2017 at Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, 36A Shakespeare Sarani, 4th Floor, Kolkata 700 017 at 2.00 P.M. This is for your information and records.Thanking YouYours faithfullyfor Khaitan (India) LimitedSulekha DuttaCompany SecretarySource : BSE