Sep 08, 2017 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Khaitan's AGM held on September 26, 2017
We kindly want to inform you that the Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on September 26, 2017.
REF: KIL/2017-18 September, 5 2017
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Ltd. (Bombay Stock Exchange).
Dear Sir,
Sub : Copy of Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 26th September, 2017
Ref: BSE Security Code: 590068, NSE Symbol: KHAITANLTD
Please find enclosed herewith the notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 26th September, 2017 at Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, 36A Shakespeare Sarani, 4th Floor, Kolkata 700 017 at 2.00 P.M. This is for your information and records.
Thanking You
Yours faithfully
for Khaitan (India) Limited
Sulekha Dutta
Company Secretary
Source : BSE
