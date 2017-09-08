App
Sep 08, 2017 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Khaitan's AGM held on September 26, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on September 26, 2017.

Khaitan's AGM held on September 26, 2017
REF: KIL/2017-18 September, 5 2017

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Ltd. (Bombay Stock Exchange).

Dear Sir,

Sub : Copy of Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 26th September, 2017

Ref: BSE Security Code: 590068, NSE Symbol: KHAITANLTD

Please find enclosed herewith the notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 26th September, 2017 at Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, 36A Shakespeare Sarani, 4th Floor, Kolkata 700 017 at 2.00 P.M. This is for your information and records.
Thanking You
Yours faithfully
for Khaitan (India) Limited

Sulekha Dutta
Company Secretary

Source : BSE
