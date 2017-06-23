App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 23, 2017 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KGN Industries: Outcome of board meeting

KGN INDUSTRIES LTD has informed BSE that Board Meeting held on June 23, 2017, the Board of Directors of the company approve and consider the Appointment of Ms. Kiran Nitesh Prajapati under Key Managerial personnel as Company Secretary cum Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. June 23, 2017.

KGN Industries: Outcome of board meeting
KGN INDUSTRIES LTD has informed BSE that Board Meeting held on June 23, 2017, the Board of Directors of the company approve and consider the Appointment of Ms. Kiran Nitesh Prajapati under Key Managerial personnel as Company Secretary cum Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. June 23, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.