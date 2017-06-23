Jun 23, 2017 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KGN Industries: Outcome of board meeting
KGN INDUSTRIES LTD has informed BSE that Board Meeting held on June 23, 2017, the Board of Directors of the company approve and consider the Appointment of Ms. Kiran Nitesh Prajapati under Key Managerial personnel as Company Secretary cum Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. June 23, 2017.
