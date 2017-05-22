May 22, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KGN Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017
With regard to above this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 3:30 PM to inter-alia consider : 1.The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and 2.Any other business with the consent of the Chair.Source : BSE