KG Petrochem's AGM on September 21, 2017

We wish to inform you that the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of the company will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 10.30 A.M. at C-171, Road No. 9J, V.K.I. Area, Jaipur-302013. The company is providing its shareholders a facility to exercise their right to vote at the 37th Annual General Meeting by remote e-voting. The e-voting period will commence at 10.00 A.M on Monday, September 18, 2017 and end at 5.00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 20, 2017.Source : BSE