May 23, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KG Denim recommends dividend
KG Denim Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Equity Dividend of 7.5% (i.e. Rs. 0.75 per share) on its Equity shares for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE