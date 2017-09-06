App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KFA Corporation's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017.

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Further, pursuant to Companies 'Code of Conduct in terms of SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015' the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from September 06, 2017 upto 48 hours after the information is submitted to Stock Exchange on September 14, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

