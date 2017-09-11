Sep 11, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Keynote Corp: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors ('the Board') at its Meeting held today i.e. September,11 2017 has inter - alia considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
