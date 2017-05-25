App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 25, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Keynote Corp: Outcome of board meeting

We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors was held on 25th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company.

Keynote Corp: Outcome of board meeting
We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors was held on 25th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company. The Board of Directors at its meeting has considered and approved in addition to other agenda items in normal course of business, the following : Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 on Standalone/Consolidated basis as per Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please find enclosed herewith copy of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company. Recommended dividend of Re. 1/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs.10/- each, (i.e.10%) which will be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Audited Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017 subject to approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.