Keynote Corp: Outcome of board meeting

We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors was held on 25th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company. The Board of Directors at its meeting has considered and approved in addition to other agenda items in normal course of business, the following : Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 on Standalone/Consolidated basis as per Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please find enclosed herewith copy of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company. Recommended dividend of Re. 1/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs.10/- each, (i.e.10%) which will be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Audited Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017 subject to approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE