May 25, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Keynote Corporate Services recommends dividend
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended dividend of Rs. 1/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, (i.e.10 percent) which will be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Keynote Corporate Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend of Rs. 1/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, (i.e.10%) which will be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE