Kewal Kiran Clothing: Outcome of AGM
Sep 08, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kewal Kiran Clothing: Outcome of AGM

Apropos the captioned subject we enclose herewith the proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 12.05 p.m. at M.C. Ghia Hall, Bhogilal Hargovindas Building, 4th Floor, 18/20, Kaikhushru Dubash Marg, (Behind Prince of Wales Museum) Mumbai: 400 001.

This is for your information and records pursuant to Regulation 30, Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015.

Please find the same in order and acknowledge receipt.

Source : BSE

