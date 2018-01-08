Kewal Kiran Clothing to consider interim dividend

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2018, to approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
1. Approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
2. Declaration of 3rd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2017-18.Source : BSE
