Apr 25, 2017 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kewal Kiran's board meeting held on April 25, 2017
Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that at the board meeting held on April 25, 2017 the Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of 15% i.e Rs. 1.50/- per share on 1,23,25,037 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. {The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m and concluded at 6.00 p.m.} This is for your information and records pursuant to Regulation 43(1) read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015Source : BSE