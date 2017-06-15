Kesoram Industries: Outcome of board meeting

A. Allotment of 75,00,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs.10 each to Indus Ind Bank Limited ("Indus Ind") arising out of conversion of the existing 7,50,000 Optionally Convertible Preference Shares of Rs.100 each at the stipulated price of Rs.120 per Equity Share owing to exercise of the conversion option by Indus Ind.B. Acquisition of the Heavy Chemicals Undertaking and the Spun Pipes Undertaking both of which were sold and transferred by the Company during the Financial Year 2015-16.Source : BSE