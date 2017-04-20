App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 19, 2017 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kesoram's board meeting on April 28, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of director meeting will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017.

A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 28th April,2017 inter alia to note and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE

