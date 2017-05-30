May 30, 2017 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kesar Terminals: Outcome of board meeting
We wish like to approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Annual Accounts as on 31st March 2017. The Audited Results was reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors Recommended Payment of Dividend at Rs.0.50 Per Equity of Rs.5/- each (10%) on 1,09,27,075 Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended May 31, 2017.
