Kesar Terminals: Outcome of board meeting

1. Approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Annual Accounts as on 31st March 2017. The Audited Results was reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors.2.Recommended Payment of Dividend @ Rs.0.50 Per Equity of Rs.5/- each (10%) on 1,09,27,075 Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2017.Source : BSE