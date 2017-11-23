Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 23.11.2017, the Board of Directors of the Company has taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2017 and Limited Review Report for the said period.Further, the Board of Directors of the Company has also appointed Shri Jayanto Kumar Devgupta as Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f 23rd November 2017 subject to the approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Kindly put the same on your notice board for the information of your Members and the Shareholders of the Company.Source : BSE