Kesar Terminals and Infrastructure's board meeting on November 23, 2017

Notice in pursuance of to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 23rd, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and to take on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30th, 2017.Source : BSE