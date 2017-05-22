App
May 22, 2017 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kesar Petroproducts to consider dividend

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017.

Kesar Petroproducts Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and decide the following business matters:

1. Approval of the Financial Results for the quarter and period ended on March 31, 2017 and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and

2. Recommendation of dividend, if any for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' of the Company, the trading window for trading in Company's equity shares for Directors and Designated Employees as defined in the Code shall remain closed from May 22, 2017 to June 02, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

