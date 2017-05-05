May 05, 2017 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kesar Enterprises' board meeting on May 19, 2017
This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 19th May, 2017 inter alia to consider audited Balance Sheet for the year ended on 31.3.2017 (i.e.from 1.4.2016 to 31.3.2017) and the statement of Profit & Loss as on that date.Source : BSE