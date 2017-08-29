Kesar Enterprises' board meeting on September 8, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 8th September, 2017 inter alia to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.6.2017.As per SEBI CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5.7.2016 in order to facilitate smooth transition for the first two quarters of implementation of IND AS to the Company, relaxation by way of extension of 30 days over and above 45 days is granted to the Companies, for approval of unaudited financial results for such quarters. Accordingly, the Board of Directors will meet on 8th September, 2017 to approve IND AS compliant Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30.6.2017, as Ind AS rules are applicable to the Company w.e.f. 1.4.2017.We further inform you that as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading for Promoters, Directors and Designated Employees and their relatives, framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed from 01.09.2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results of the Company on 08.09.2017 (both days inclusive) to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE