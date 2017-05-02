May 02, 2017 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kernex Microsystems' board meeting on May 9, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE