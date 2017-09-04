Sep 04, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kernex Micro's board meeting on September 08,2017
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting for the item to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June'2017 is being scheduled on 08th September'2017 at 04.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company.
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors meeting for the item to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June'2017 is being scheduled on 08th September'2017 at 04.00 P.M. at the registered office of the company.Source : BSE