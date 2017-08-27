Aug 24, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kennametal: Outcome of board meeting
Approved the financial results of the Company for the Fourth quarter ended on June 30, 2017 and Audited Financial results of the Company for the year ended on June 30, 2017. The said results, in the prescribed format and Independent Auditors report, are being attached herewith.
