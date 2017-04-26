Apr 26, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kennametal India's board meeting on May 9, 2017
Kennametal India has informed that the meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on May 09, 2017 to consider the un-audited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2017.
a)the un-audited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2017; and b)the proposal of payment of interim dividend for the financial year ending on June 30, 2017.Source : BSE