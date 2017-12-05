App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 05, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ken Financial Services' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 14th December, 2017

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 14th December, 2017

Ken Financial is in the Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase sector.

The company management includes Akash Swami - Executive Director, Mukesh Saini - Executive Director, Sumit Gupta - Executive Director, Manoj More - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Sunil Shivkumar Saini - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Gangaben Pagi - Ind. Non-Executive Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530547.

Its Registered office is at 302, 3rd Floor, Standard House,,83 M. K. Road, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400002.

Their Registrars are Purva Sharegistry (india) Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.