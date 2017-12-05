Ken Financial Services' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 14th December, 2017

Ken Financial is in the Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase sector.

The company management includes Akash Swami - Executive Director, Mukesh Saini - Executive Director, Sumit Gupta - Executive Director, Manoj More - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Sunil Shivkumar Saini - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Gangaben Pagi - Ind. Non-Executive Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530547.

Its Registered office is at 302, 3rd Floor, Standard House,,83 M. K. Road, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400002.

Their Registrars are Purva Sharegistry (india) Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE