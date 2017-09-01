Sep 01, 2017 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kemistar Corp: Outcome of AGM
Annual General Meeting of Kemistar Corporation Limited held on 1st September,2017 at 11:A.m at Registered office of the Company.
Brief summary of Proceedings of 23rd Annual General Meeting as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 is enclosed.Source : BSE
