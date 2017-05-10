App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KELTECH Energies' board meeting on May 18, 2017

Board Meeting of the Company is to be scheduled on 18th May, 2017 at Mumbai to consider, interalia, the Audited results for the year ended March 31, 2017. Copy of notice has been published in daily news papers i.e, in Sanje Vani and Financial Express on 9th MAy, 2017.

KELTECH Energies' board meeting on May 18, 2017
Board Meeting of the Company is to be scheduled on 18th May, 2017 at Mumbai to consider, interalia, the Audited results for the year ended March 31, 2017. Copy of notice has been published in daily news papers i.e, in Sanje Vani and Financial Express on 9th MAy, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.