May 10, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KELTECH Energies' board meeting on May 18, 2017
Board Meeting of the Company is to be scheduled on 18th May, 2017 at Mumbai to consider, interalia, the Audited results for the year ended March 31, 2017. Copy of notice has been published in daily news papers i.e, in Sanje Vani and Financial Express on 9th MAy, 2017.
