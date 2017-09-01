Sep 01, 2017 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kellton Tech: Outcome of board meeting
The Board considered and approved the Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.
The outome of the Board meeting, inter alia, is as under:
1.The Board considered and approved the Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.
2. M/s. Sastri & Shah, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 003642S) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, in place of the retiring auditors M/s. Mahesh Virender & Sriram, Chartered Accountants.
3.The Board considered and approved the notice for 23rd AGM for the financial year 2016-17 to be held on Wednesday, September 27th, 2017 at 11.00 AM at Ebony Boutique Hotel Door No. 8-2-120/C/198/192, Road Number 2, Banjara Hills, Near Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad, Telangana- 500033.
and other matters
Source : BSE
