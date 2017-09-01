App
Sep 01, 2017 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kellton Tech: Outcome of board meeting

The Board considered and approved the Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

Kellton Tech: Outcome of board meeting
The outome of the Board meeting, inter alia, is as under:
1.The Board considered and approved the Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.
2. M/s. Sastri & Shah, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 003642S) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, in place of the retiring auditors M/s. Mahesh Virender & Sriram, Chartered Accountants.
3.The Board considered and approved the notice for 23rd AGM for the financial year 2016-17 to be held on Wednesday, September 27th, 2017 at 11.00 AM at Ebony Boutique Hotel Door No. 8-2-120/C/198/192, Road Number 2, Banjara Hills, Near Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad, Telangana- 500033.
and other matters

Source : BSE

