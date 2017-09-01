Kellton Tech Solutions' AGM on September 27, 2017

With reference to the above mentioned subject, please find enclosed herewith Notice of 23rd Annual General meeting of the Company for the financial year 2016-17 to be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 11.00 AM at Ebony Boutique Hotel Door No. 8-2-120/C/198/192, Road Number 2, Banjara Hills, Near Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad, Telangana- 500033.Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge.Source : BSE