App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KEI Industries board meeting will be held on May 10, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 10, 2017.

KEI Industries board meeting will be held on May 10, 2017
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 10th day of May 2017, at Hotel 'The Lalit', Barakhamba Avenue, Connaught Place, New Delhi- 110001, at 3.00 P.M., to consider and approve, inter-alia, the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2. Proposal for recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Further, the trading window of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders framed by the Company will be closed for all directors / officers / designated employees of the Company from May 03, 2017 to May 13, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and record.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.