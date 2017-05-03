KEI Industries board meeting will be held on May 10, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 10th day of May 2017, at Hotel 'The Lalit', Barakhamba Avenue, Connaught Place, New Delhi- 110001, at 3.00 P.M., to consider and approve, inter-alia, the following: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2. Proposal for recommendation of dividend, if any, on the equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Further, the trading window of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders framed by the Company will be closed for all directors / officers / designated employees of the Company from May 03, 2017 to May 13, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and record.Source : BSE