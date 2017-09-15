App
Sep 15, 2017 09:00 PM IST
Sep 15, 2017 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Keerthi Ind: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of Board Meeting dated September 14, 2017 this to inform that Sri. E. Sivasankaram, Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company due to his health issues and the Board has approved his resignation.

Keerthi Ind: Outcome of board meeting
Addendum to Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th September, 2017

Further to our Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th September 2017, this to inform that Sri. E. Sivasankaram, Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company due to his health issues and the Board has approved his resignation. In this regard we are enclosing herewith the following:
1. Resignation letter
2. Composition of various committees after his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company.
Source : BSE
