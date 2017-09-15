Keerthi Ind: Outcome of board meeting

Addendum to Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th September, 2017Further to our Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th September 2017, this to inform that Sri. E. Sivasankaram, Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company due to his health issues and the Board has approved his resignation. In this regard we are enclosing herewith the following:1. Resignation letter2. Composition of various committees after his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company.Source : BSE