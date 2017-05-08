Keerthi Industries to consider dividend

Keerthi Industries Limited hereby inform BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider the standalone audited financial results of the Company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend final dividend for the financial year 2016-17 on 9% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares and also to recommend arrears of dividend on 9% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares.Source : BSE