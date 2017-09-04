Keerthi Industries' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 4.30 P.M. at the Administrative Office of the Company situated at Plot No.40, IDA, Balanagar, Hyderabad inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Trading window for trading in the securities of the Company, shall remain close from September 04, 2017 to September 16, 2017, (both days inclusive) in pursuance of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE