App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 24, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kedia Construction's board meeting on Feb 12, 2018

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 4.30 p.m. at Company's corporate office situated at Prestige Precinct, 3rd Floor, Almeida Road, Panchpakhadi, Thane (West), India - 400 601 to consider and transact the following business:
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 12, 2018 at 4.30 p.m. at Company's corporate office situated at Prestige Precinct, 3rd Floor, Almeida Road, Panchpakhadi, Thane (West), India - 400 601 to consider and transact the following business:

a) To consider and approve inter alia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.
b) Any other matter with the permission of chair.

Further the trading window as described in Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from February 8, 2018 till the expiry of 48 hours of publication of financial Results to the stock exchanges for the quarter ending 31st December, 2017 for all the Designated employees / Directors of the Company.


Source : BSE
Read More Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.