Kedia Construct board meeting on June 10, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 4.30 p.m in the Corporate Office of the company at Prestige Precinct, 3rd Floor, Almeida Road, Panchpakhadi, Thane – 400 601 to consider & take on record the following :a) To consider and approve the Board of Director's report of the Company for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2017;b) To fix date, place and time to conduct Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2017 ;c) To approve the draft notice of Annual General Meeting for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2017 ;d) To approve the Closure of Register of Members & Share Transfer books ;e) any other issue with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE